Padres' Freddy Fermin: Not starting Sunday

Fermin (head) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Fermin will be left out of the starting nine for the series finale after he was removed from Saturday's 9-3 win when he was hit in the mask by a Yuki Matsui warmup pitch prior to the sixth inning. According to MLB.com, manager Craig Stammen said that the Padres plan to "be careful" with Fermin, who was previously removed from an April 15 game against Seattle after being hit in the mask. The Padres evaluated Fermin for a concussion following his early exit, but the team hasn't confirmed that he's experiencing any symptoms. Rodolfo Duran will get the start at catcher Sunday, and Blake Hunt has joined the Padres' taxi squad from Triple-A El Paso and will presumably be activated if Fermin needs to go on the injured list.