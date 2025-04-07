Hawkins (elbow) struck out four batters over two perfect innings in his season debut Saturday for High-A Fort Wayne.

Making his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2023, Hawkins was about as sharp as could be. He spotted 17 of his 24 pitches for strikes, induced five swings and misses and didn't allow a ball to leave the infield. The Padres will likely be conservative with his workload in 2025 coming off surgery, but Hawkins could move up to Double-A San Antonio quickly if he continues to shine in his subsequent appearances for Fort Wayne.