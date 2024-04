Hawkins underwent Tommy John surgery in August and will likely miss the entire 2024 season, MLB.com reports.

The injury was initially reported to be a lat strain last summer, but apparently Hawkins ended up needing a significant procedure. He only logged 15 innings at High-A Fort Wayne last season and is already 24 years old, so this is a significant setback, as he will be 25 next year and won't have any upper-level experience.