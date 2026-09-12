If Sheets (foot) is able to return this season, he may be limited to work as a designated hitter and/or pinch hitter, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Sheets landed on the injured list Aug. 30 due to a left foot sprain. As of Sept. 8 he was still in a walking boot, and it's not certain that he'll be ready to rejoin San Diego before the end of the campaign. If Sheets does manage to make it back, he probably wouldn't be put in the field. Luis Campusano and Austin Hays have been getting most of the Padres' starts at DH of late, and Sheets could potentially get occasional starts there while also serving as a bench bat.