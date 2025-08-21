Sheets went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four total RBI in an 8-1 win against the Giants on Wednesday.

After San Diego acquired Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn at the trade deadline, Sheets saw his playing time drop dramatically -- he got a second straight start Wednesday, but prior to that, the veteran slugger had been out of the starting lineup for six straight games. Sheets certainly made the most of the opportunity against San Francisco, clubbing a solo blast in the second inning and a three-run homer in the third to help the Padres cruise to a big win. Laureano and O'Hearn have fared quite well since joining San Diego, so it's hard to see Sheets moving back into an everyday role when the team is healthy. However, he could have at least a short-term path to regular at-bats while Jackson Merrill is sidelined with a bone bruise in his left ankle.