Padres' Gavin Sheets: Homers after entering late

Sheets went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

With Chicago sending out lefty Matthew Boyd as the team's starter, Sheets began Tuesday's contest on the bench in favor of Jase Bowen. However, Sheets entered to pinch hit for Bowen in the sixth inning and finished off the contest in left field. Though Sheets grounded out in that pinch-hit appearance, he got another turn at the plate and gave the Padres a little life with a three-run blast to right-center field in the eighth frame. The veteran slugger typically rests against lefty starters, which dents his fantasy appeal to an extent. However, Sheets has otherwise been one of San Diego's most productive batters, slashing .232/.317/.461 while ranking second on the club in home runs (14) and RBI (38) through 78 games.