Sheets went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Sheets reached base in every plate appearance Monday, marking the third time he's accomplished that feat this season. The left-handed slugger has been a key contributor for the Padres when given opportunities, hitting .315/.376/.587 over his past 30 games and carrying a .797 OPS across 127 contests on the year.