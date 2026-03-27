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Sheets is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting Sheets starting Opening Day versus lefty Tarik Skubal, going hitless in three plate appearances before being removed for a pinch hitter. He will take a seat in this one as the Tigers send southpaw Framber Valdez to the bump. Ty France is getting the call at first base for San Diego.

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