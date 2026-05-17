Sheets went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday in a 7-4 win against the Mariners.

Sheets began the scoring for San Diego with a solo blast to right-center field in the second inning. He added a pair of walks to reach base multiple times for the fifth straight game. Over that stretch, Sheets is batting a robust 7-for-13 with two homers, four RBI, a stolen base and five walks while striking out just once. He's now started eight straight games for the Padres, splitting his time between first base, left field and DH.