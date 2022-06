Kim went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI in Monday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kim delivered one of the more pivotal plays of the game, as his two-out, two-run base hit broke a 1-1 tie in the second inning. The second-year has gotten on base at a .393 clip over his last seven games and should be secure in his role as the Padres' everyday shortstop while Fernando Tatis (wrist) remains on the 60-day injured list and without a definitive timeline for making his 2022 debut.