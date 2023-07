Kim was lifted from Friday's game against the Mets due to an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Kim got cut down while trying to turn a double into a triple in the bottom of the seventh inning and may have tweaked something along the way. Rougned Odor entered at second base for the Padres in the top of the ninth with the game tied 3-3. Kim recorded a double, a walk and a run scored in four plate appearances out of the leadoff spot prior to his departure.