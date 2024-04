The Pirates traded Wolf to the Padres on Tuesday in exchange for Kervin Pichardo.

Wolf was DFA'd by the Pirates on Thursday, and he'll now head back to San Diego after being shipped to Pittsburgh at last season's trade deadline. Wolf made a spot start in the majors last season with the Padres, but the 24-year-old southpaw will likely spend most of his time at Triple-A El Paso in 2024.