Wolf was optioned to Double-A Altoona by the Pirates on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Wolf struck out a pair in a scoreless inning in his lone appearance this spring. The tall left-hander skipped over the Triple-A level to make a spot start for the Padres last season before landing in Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. He'll head back to the Double-A level for more seasoning.