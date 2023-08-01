Wolf was traded from the Padres to the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Wolf, a 6-foot-7 lefty, is extremely deceptive and boasts an above-average slider, but his fastball averaged 88.9 mph in his lone big-league start earlier this year. The 24-year-old prospect has never pitched at Triple-A, but he logged a 4.08 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 105:22 K:BB in 88.1 innings across 18 starts this year at Double-A. The Pirates will likely continue developing him as a starter for now, but his below-average fastball velocity limits his long-term upside.