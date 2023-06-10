Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a triple and one RBI in Friday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Cronenworth has posted back-to-back three-hit efforts after going 9-for-62 (.145) over his previous 17 contests. The infielder has been more miss than hit for much of the season with a lackluster .217/.327/.371 slash line over 62 games. He's added six home runs, 22 RBI, 26 runs scored, eight doubles, four triples and three stolen bases. Despite his flaws at the plate, including a career-worst 23.0 percent strikeout rate, he remains a near-everyday presence in the lineup.