Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Diagnosed with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres placed Cronenworth on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
It has not been revealed when or how Cronenworth suffered a concussion. The veteran infielder has had a rough season thus far with an OPS of just .498 and a .077/.200./.077 slash line over the last seven days as of Tuesday. The Padres recalled Sung-Mun Song in a corresponding move.
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