Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and three RBI in a 9-6 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Cronenworth came up with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning that appeared to put the game out of reach, though it ultimately proved to be the difference as the Reds stormed back from a 9-1 deficit but fell three runs short. Cronenworth recently went through a seven-game 0-for-23 stretch but has perked up over his past three contests, going 5-for-12 with a homer and four RBI over that stretch.