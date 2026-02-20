Adam (quadriceps) remains on track for Opening Day, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Adam's declaration last week on 97.3 The Fan that he thought he could be ready for the opener seemed like mere optimism. However, it appears he does indeed have a chance to avoid a stint on the injured list, with the reliever noting Friday that the Padres' medical staff was "on board." Recovering from left quadriceps tendon repair surgery, Adam has been throwing bullpens since early December and recently began change-of-direction drills, as well as fielding drills while remaining stationary. He's slated to work as one of closer Mason Miller's main setup men.