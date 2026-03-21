Adam pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout against Colorado in a Cactus League appearance Friday.

Adam entered in the sixth inning and retired the Rockies in order on 12 pitches. It was the first time the righty reliever has appeared in a game this spring, as he's still working to get fully ramped up following the surgery he underwent early last September to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon. According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Adam will aim to make another exhibition appearance Monday, and if that goes well there's still a chance he can make the Padres' Opening Day roster.