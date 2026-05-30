Padres' Jason Adam: Nails down 12th hold Friday

Adam allowed two hits and no runs over one-third of an inning against the Nationals on Friday.

Adam entered with one out and the Padres up 7-5 in the eighth inning and got into some trouble, giving up back-to-back singles. However, Adam got Jorbit Vivas to fly out for the first out in the frame, then Mason Miller finished off the inning without allowing any Nationals to cross the plate. While Adam's outing Friday was far from his best, the right-hander posted his 12th straight scoreless appearance. He's once again been very effective out of San Diego's bullpen, recording a 0.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB while picking up one save and a team-leading 12 holds through 19 innings spanning 21 appearances.