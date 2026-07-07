Padres' Jhony Brito: Slated for bulk work Tuesday

Brito is expected to be deployed as the bulk reliever for Tuesday's game against Arizona, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Brito was expected to pitch in some capacity Tuesday, and it's since been confirmed that German Marquez will open, meaning Brito is in line to serve as the bulk reliever. Assuming the right-hander is deployed after Marquez, this will mark Brito's first big-league action since undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow in May of 2025. The 28-year-old fired 77 pitches in his final rehab appearance, so he'll likely be held around that same number in his 2026 debut.