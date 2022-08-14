site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Back in action
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro (knee) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Alfaro missed four games with a sore knee, but he is ready to get back behind the plate. He will occupy the ninth spot in the batting order against Nationals starter Paolo Espino.
