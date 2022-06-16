Alfaro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Alfaro will get a breather for the day game after a night game, but he may have overtaken Austin Nola as the Padres' top backstop after turning in another big day at the plate in Wednesday's 19-5 win. The 29-year-old went 3-for-6 with a home run -- his second in as many days -- a double, three RBI and two additional runs to bring his OPS up to .962 since May 14. Nola will get the nod behind the dish Thursday, but Alfaro had started four of the previous six games at catcher.