Profar went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

As the table setter for the San Diego lineup, Profar hasn't noticed the burst in counting-stats production that many anticipated when the Friars acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Profar has started in each of the team's 15 games since the deadline, but has only eight runs and two RBI to show for it. Profar hasn't helped his cause by getting on base at a modest .304 clip during that stretch, but the Padres haven't shown any inclination to remove him from the top of the lineup. He'll serve as the Friars' starting left fielder and leadoff man once again in Wednesday's series finale in Miami, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.