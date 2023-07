Howell (shoulder) was reinstated from Double-A San Antonio's 7-day injured list Friday and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in his return to the lineup Saturday.

Howell missed approximately five weeks while recovering from a minor shoulder injury. The Padres cleared the 24-year-old outfielder to rejoin their Double-A affiliate after he went 2-for-15 with four runs, three stolen bases and a 5:5 BB:K over six rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.