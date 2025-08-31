Hart is expected to be called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch Sunday against the Twins, though he's slated to work in bulk relief with David Morgan set to open for the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hart worked as a starter early in the season while with the big club, but all three of his appearances in July came in relief. He's also been working out of the bullpen with El Paso, and he hasn't exceeded two innings in any of his past seven appearances. With that in mind, Hart may be on a pitch count of some sort Sunday.