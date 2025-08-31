The Padres recalled Hart from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Right-hander David Morgan is scheduled to serve as the Padres' opening pitcher for Sunday's game in Minnesota, but Hart could be tasked with covering multiple innings behind him, if needed. Hart previously made six starts for the Padres and nine for El Paso this season, but he's worked largely in relief since the All-Star break. The southpaw hasn't covered more than three innings in any appearance in August, so the Padres could end up treating the series finale with the Twins as more of a bullpen game rather than leaning on Hart as a bulk reliever.