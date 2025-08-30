The Padres are expected to recall Hart from Triple-A El Paso to pitch in Sunday's game against the Twins, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The team hasn't yet announced whether Hart will start Sunday's contest or work as a bulk reliever, but he is penciled in to face Minnesota either way. The 32-year-old lefty carries a 5.29 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 32.1 innings in the big leagues this year, but he's given up just two earned runs in 13.1 frames since being sent down to Triple-A in late July.