The Padres re-signed Hart to a one-year contract with a club option for 2027 on Monday.

The Padres declined Hart's $5 million club option for 2026 earlier this month, but they've now brought him back at a lesser rate. Hart split his time between the majors and minors in 2025, finishing with a 5.86 ERA and 37:13 K:BB over 43 innings covering six starts and 14 relief outings with the big club. The southpaw will compete for an Opening Day roster spot -- perhaps in a swingman role -- but does have minor-league options remaining.