Padres' Luis Campusano: Resumes baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campusano (toe) has begun taking part in baseball activities, though he's not yet pain-free and isn't close to a return, per MLB.com.
Campusano is dealing with a fractured left toe as the result of a ball he fouled off his foot May 5. Though the fracture has been deemed "small," Campusano is still dealing with some pain, so he isn't ready to resume playing in games. Freddy Fermin and Rodolfo Duran are San Diego's big-league catchers in Campusano's absence.
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