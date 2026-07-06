Padres' Manny Machado: Blasts 18th homer

Machado went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored, a steal and three walks in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Machado reached base four times, highlighted by a three-run shot to straightaway center field that extended the Padres' lead in the seventh inning. The third baseman has opened July going just 3-for-16 (.188), though each of those three hits has gone for extra bases, including two homers. The 34-year-old has shown off his power with 18 homers this season but has otherwise struggled, slashing .189/.282/.410 with 51 RBI, 44 runs and two stolen bases across 87 games.