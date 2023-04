Machado went 3-for-4 with one double, two homers, three RBI, four runs scored and one steal in Saturday's win over San Francisco.

Machado delivered a two-run home run in the seventh inning that gave the Padres the lead for good. The third baseman has three homers in the last two games after swatting just one long ball in his first 25 games. The recent outburst has pumped up his numbers, but he is still slashing a disappointing .245/.289/.406 in 2023.