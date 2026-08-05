Padres' Manny Machado: Drives in four

Machado went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Machado surged coming out of the All-Star break, but he had gone just 1-for-19 with one walk and nine strikeouts over his previous five games. He broke the slump with a big performance Tuesday, including a season-high four RBI. The third baseman is now batting .213 with a .724 OPS, 23 home runs, 69 RBI, 58 runs scored, 20 doubles and two stolen bases over 111 contests. Despite the down numbers nearly across the board, he's still tracking toward the 30-homer mark for the first time since 2023.