Machado (ankle) did leg exercises and played catch on the field prior to Thursday's game against the Phillies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cassavell further reported that Machado didn't appear to be favoring his sprained left ankle. Manager Bob Melvin offered that Machado could appear as a pinch hitter "in a few days." While the team remains optimistic that Machado will avoid a stint on the injured list, it sounds as if his return to the lineup is not imminent.