Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Padres' Manny Machado: Gets on base four times

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Machado went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Machado has six multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, going 14-for-36 (.389) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI in that span. The third baseman struggled mightily early in the season but has put together a strong July with seven homers, 18 RBI and a .310 average this month. Overall, he's batting .216 with a .744 OPS, 23 homers, 64 RBI, 55 runs scored, 18 doubles and two stolen bases over 104 contests.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!