Padres' Manny Machado: Gets on base four times

Machado went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Machado has six multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, going 14-for-36 (.389) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI in that span. The third baseman struggled mightily early in the season but has put together a strong July with seven homers, 18 RBI and a .310 average this month. Overall, he's batting .216 with a .744 OPS, 23 homers, 64 RBI, 55 runs scored, 18 doubles and two stolen bases over 104 contests.