Machado went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run against the Guardians in a loss Thursday.

After Cleveland posted five first-inning runs, Machado got San Diego right back in the game with his three-run blast off rookie Logan Allen in the bottom of the frame. It was Machado's second home run in as many days after he went deep just six times over his first 50 games this season. The star third baseman has begun to heat up after a slow start to the campaign, slashing .385/.400/.667 with three homers, six RBI and nine runs over his past nine games.