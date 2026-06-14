Padres' Manny Machado: Pops 12th long ball

Machado went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 9-3 win against Baltimore on Saturday.

San Diego belted five homers as a team, and Machado capped the long-ball fest with a 429-foot shot to center field in the ninth inning. The star third baseman is still trying to climb out of an early hole and remains saddled with a poor .178/.255/.364 slash line on the campaign. However, Machado does lead San Diego with 12 home runs and 35 RBI, and he's showing signs of busting out of the season-long slump. Over his past four contests, he's gone 6-for-18 with five extra-base hits (four doubles and a homer) along with three RBI.