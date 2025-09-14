Machado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, three total RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

This was Machado's fourth homer in the last 10 games, though he has gone just 7-for-39 (.179) in that span. The third baseman is also up to 25 long balls on the year, a mark he has reached in each of the last 10 full-length seasons. Machado would need an impressive run of power to get back to 30 homers after missing that threshold last year. He's added a .277/.338/.464 slash line with 88 RBI, 85 runs scored, 33 doubles and 13 stolen bases over 149 contests in 2025.