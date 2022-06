Machado (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While the Padres remain hopeful that Machado will avoid a trip to the injured list, he'll remain out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game due to his sprained left ankle. However, he took part in a light workout prior to Thursday's series opener against the Phillies. Ha-Seong Kim is starting at third base while CJ Abrams takes over at shortstop Friday.