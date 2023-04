Carpenter went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Carpenter was all over the box score Sunday, providing five of San Diego's seven runs. He knocked a two-run double in the first inning, a solo homer in the fifth and another RBI double in the seventh. The veteran slugger also brought home a run with a sacrifice fly. It was his first multi-hit game since April 1 and he improved his slash line to .238/.377/.548 with 13 RBI.