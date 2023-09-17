Waldron (1-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Athletics while striking out five.

Waldron allowed at least one man to reach base in all six innings in which he appeared but was mostly able to pitch his way out of trouble and keep the Padres in the game. The rookie right-hander matched his season high with five strikeouts in the contest en route to recording his first career win. He has, however, allowed at least one home run in all six of his starts this season.