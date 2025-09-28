King did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and two walks with three strikeouts over 2.2 scoreless innings.

King generated seven whiffs on 49 pitches in his final regular-season outing as the Padres gear up to face the Cubs in the Wild Card round. The 30-year-old posted a 5.74 ERA over four starts since returning from the injured list Sept. 9, though much of that damage came in an eight-run blowup against the Mets three turns ago. He'll wrap up an injury-plagued season with a 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB over 73.1 innings, while his role for the postseason remains unsettled.