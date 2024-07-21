King (8-6) got the win Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six.

For the second time this season, King threw at least six no-hit innings in a start. The 29-year-old was electric over the first six frames before running into some minor trouble in the seventh, giving up his only run. King joined Paul Skenes, Ronel Blanco and Max Fried as the only pitchers with multiple no-hit bids of at least six innings this season. King also became the first Padres pitcher with multiple no-hit bids in a season since Blake Snell in 2021. The veteran has a 3.28 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over his 118 innings in his first season in San Diego.