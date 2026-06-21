Padres' Miguel Andujar: Makes return from IL

The Padres reinstated Andujar (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

San Diego designated Nick Solak for assignment to clear room on the active roster for Andujar, who will be available off the bench for Sunday's series finale versus the Rangers. Andujar should eventually settle back into a near-everyday role for the Padres, after he had produced a .254/.288/.418 slash line with five home runs, two stolen bases, 17 RBI and 18 runs in 54 games prior to landing on the IL on June 13 due to a left hamstring strain.