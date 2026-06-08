Padres' Miguel Andujar: Managing hamstring issue

Andujar was removed from Sunday's contest versus the Mets in the seventh inning due to a hamstring injury, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Andujar reached on an infield single in the bottom of the seventh frame and was removed for pinch runner Bryce Johnson. After the game, manager Craig Stammen said Andujar "tweaked his hammy a little bit" and characterized the slugger's removal as precautionary. Stammen said the team will evaluate Andujar moving forward, but it's not yet clear if he's slated to miss any time.