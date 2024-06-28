The Padres signed Crismatt to a minor-league contract Friday, Annie Heilbrunn of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Crismatt most recently had been with Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization before being released earlier this week. The 29-year-old got into five games earlier this season with the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) with a 6:0 K:BB in seven frames. Crismatt made 102 appearances with the Padres from 2021-23 and fared pretty well, holding a 3.83 ERA and 145:53 K:BB across 159.2 innings.