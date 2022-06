Mazara went 2-for-5 with a run and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 victory versus the Cubs.

Mazara knocked in a run with a sixth-inning single and plated two more with another single in the following frame. The outfielder came into the contest with just two RBI in his first nine games of the season. He's batting .344 over 32 at-bats, but only one of his 11 hits has gone for extra bases.