Vasquez (6-7) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Brewers. He struck out three.

Vasquez handled the Brewers well Tuesday, keeping them off the bases entirely from the fourth inning onward. The right-hander has been sharp in September, posting a 2.53 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 21.1 innings in four starts. His peripherals (4.88 FIP) aren't pretty, but the 26-year-old has delivered results in 2025, carrying a 3.73 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 27 outings and 132.2 innings for the Padres.