Vasquez (5-6) allowed four hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Vasquez has won both of his starts since rejoining the Padres' rotation, though both outings have been against the lowly Rockies. The nine strikeouts were easily a season high for the right-hander, who hadn't logged more than five in any previous appearance this year. Vasquez now has a 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 71:49 K:BB through 123.1 innings over 25 appearances (24 starts). He's tentatively projected to make his next start on the road versus the Mets, assuming Vasquez has done enough to stay in the rotation while Nestor Cortes (biceps) remains on the injured list.