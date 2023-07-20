Suarez (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list prior to Thursday's game in Toronto.
The 32-year-old righty gave up six earned runs in five innings with more walks (five) than strikeouts (four) during his rehab assignment. Suarez could eventually start working in a setup role, but he will probably be eased back in low-leverage situations.
